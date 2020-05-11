A gesture of 7000 masks for Sterkstroom residents

The elderly and the disabled were treated to a reusable mask each and their hands were sanitized while queuing for their social grant payments in Sterkstroom from Monday until Friday.

This was courtesy of a team of community members who joined hands and raised funds to procure 7000 masks for the 6000 population of the area. The team also assisted with social distancing in the long queues.

Gauteng-based Phindile September, who came up with the concept, said the initiative was a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call that the battle for Covid-19 was every citizen’s responsibility.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, I thought of our old people as they are the most vulnerable in this pandemic. I wanted to do something for my community and God heard my prayers. To me it is a mission achieved.

“Health department, traffic officers, social services, Enoch Mgijima fire brigade, municipal officials, and SAPS joined the drive. This is our government we should assist where we can instead of taking the back seat and throw stones,” September said.

He said cars, taxis and trucks entering the town were disinfected with passengers receiving masks from the team.

We have placed masks in the hospital, clinics, police station and at Sassa local offices for people who may not have masks.

Team member Siyakudumisa Mbiyozo said the team interacted with a number of institutions to source funding for the outreach programme.

Mbiyozo said the 12 sewers who were producing the masks received a boost from the project.

“Dorper wind farm based in Molteno is our biggest sponsor and local Thandabantu cash store. Other contributors were sourced from other provinces.”

He said the rest of the masks will be distributed through door to door.