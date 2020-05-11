Philani Clinic staff test negative for Covid-19

Philani Clinic staff members in Mlungisi who were tested for Covid-19 following a reported case of a staff member who had tested positive have all been confirmed to be negative by the health department.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi indicated that the clinic will be fully operational as of today.

“Tested staff members, clinic committee members who usually assist in the clinic and non-government organisation staff are all negative. The clinic was disinfected and will reopen on May 11,” said Ngoloyi