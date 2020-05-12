Chair of medical schemes regulator dies of Covid-19

The chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Dr Clarence Mini, has died from Covid-19, the regulator’s spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The CMS is a statutory body charged with safeguarding the R160bn medical schemes industry and the 8.9-million lives it covers.

Mini was appointed chair of the CMS by former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. His term was due to come to an end in September, according to CMS spokesperson Grace Khoza.

“He had the most extraordinary and inspiring work ethic and had a strong focus on taking care of ordinary members,” she said.

As of Monday, there had been 10,652 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, and 206 deaths, according to the health department.

By Tamar Kahn – HeraldLive