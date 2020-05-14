Transport MEC refutes rumours that she got Papiyana arrested

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe has filed a crimen injuria case to clear her name of the rumour doing the rounds, indicating she was behind the recent arrest of a top Chris Hani politician.

The department of transport, safety and liaison spokesman, Unathi Bhinqose, has confirmed the matter, indicating the MEC’s legal team was handling it.

This week news broke that MEC Tikana-Gxotiwe had hired a private investigator to clear her name after rumours indicated she had instructed police to arrest and ensure the denial of bail for the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) councillor, Madoda Papiyana, last month.

Papiyana was arrested on April 17 for allegedly drinking and driving and for the transportation of presently banned alcoholic beverages.

After his arrest, the councillor initially resigned as both CHDM councillor and chief whip, but has since announced his intention to withdraw his resignation as a councillor. Full story in The Rep tomorrow.

A whatsapp text attributed to Tikana-Gxotiwe which was seen by The Rep indicated that she had decided to follow the legal route against “ those who are tarnishing my name.”

“I registered a case of crimen injuria with the police and appointed a team of legal practitioners to also file for defamation of character. I appointed a private investigator to dig to the root of all allegations and assaults that were made either telephonically, through chain messages or via Facebook.”

The MEC indicated in the text that she learned that an attorney was behind the rumours and that she strongly refuted them.

Bhinqose said the MEC had not instructed the police to arrest anyone and that she did not have the authority to make such an instruction.

“She does not have such powers. Her work with the police is strictly oversight and not operational. It is for this reason that the MEC seeks to cleanse her name.”