Livid customers threaten to burn down Komani hardware over non-delivery

A group of angry residents baring receipts for hardware material that was paid for but never delivered are demanding a re-fund from Osama Hardware.

According to the residents, the store had failed to deliver material which some of them had paid for last year. When The Rep arrived at the premises, irate customers demanded their money from management threatening to burn tyres and vandalise the store. Police arrived at the scene and customers were told that deliveries would be made by 3pm today.

Look out for updates. Read full Story in The Rep next Friday.