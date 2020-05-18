Eastern Cape shop records Covid-19 case

The Newton Park SUPERSPAR temporarily closed its doors on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the shop would reopen on Tuesday after a deep clean.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for the care and concern expressed with our store closure today [Monday] and our staff member who tested positive for Covid-19,” the post reads.

It further states that the employee who tested positive worked back-of-house and not on the shop floor.

“We have followed the necessary protocols as set out by the department of health in testing and quarantine for all those with whom this staff member had come into contact.

“We will continue our efforts to go above and beyond in terms of the safety and care of both our customers and staff.”

In an earlier post, the shop said it had implemented additional health and safety measures as a result of the pandemic.

This included daily staff screening and temperature checks along with social distancing markers, along with regular deep cleaning and sanitising of the store.

Hand sanitisers were also available at the doors and till points along with the installation of screens at tills to safeguard customers and workers.

By Michael Kimberley -DispatchLive