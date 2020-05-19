Komani Meats Saverite management denounces Covid-19 allegations

Komani Meats Saverite management has slammed allegations that three of the store’s employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

Messages which suggested that the store was “subsequently closed” and that people who had recently visited the store were called for testing, were circulated on social media. Residents responded with concerns to the posts and sought answers to these claims.

Speaking to The Rep, owner and manager of the store, Brian Batteson said: “None of these allegations are remotely true. Legal action is being considered.” The Rep was informed that the store is fully operational.