Komani police arrest suspected Facebook rapist

Police say the man used the fake profiles to lure women under the guise as being a photographer offering modelling jobs.

The suspect was apprehended after a case of rape was opened by a 17-year-old girl who said he had raped her after a photo shoot.

Further investigation revealed that the man had been travelling the country and advertising on numerous Facebook accounts to groom young girls and lure them for photography sessions.

Once establishing the suspects true identity several other pending rape cases against him came to light. Police believe that there may be several more rapes not yet attributed to the suspect because of his modus operandi and the fake identities he used on Facebook.

When police apprehended the man on Tuesday he was on his way from Mthatha to King William’s Town. He was carrying false doctor’s note to allow him to travel around during lockdown as well as laptop, camera, memory cards and a cellphone.

A case of fraud and contravention of Covid-19 regulations was opened after he was arrested at Kei Bridge. He was subsequently detained in Komani.

The suspect is to face charges at the Komani Magistrate Court.

By Luke Charter – DispatchLIVE