Mabuyane to visit Sada prison

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to visit the Sada correctional centre today following the confirmation of 47 positive Covid-19 cases at the facility.

The visit will be part of Mabuyane’s oversight programme in hotspot areas in the Chris Hani district. He is currently in Middelburg in the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality. So far 13 cases have been confirmed in that municipality.

Chris Hani District Municipality mayor and joint operation committee (JOC) chairperson, Wongama Gela, is accompanying the premier.