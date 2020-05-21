UFH eager for first virtual graduation ceremony

Ntombomzi Mgoduka, 62, is one of the 2,000 University of Fort Hare (UFH) graduands who will be capped virtually during an online graduation ceremony next week.

Mgoduka, a teacher by profession, will receive her Master’s degree in public management during a ceremony on the UFH YouTube page on May 29. The graduation ceremony will be officiated by the chancellor, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, and vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Mgoduka could not contain her excitement when she spoke to the Dispatch on Wednesday.

She began her Master’s degree at the Mthatha campus in 2016 and said: “It’s been such a challenging yet rewarding journey. I am overjoyed to know I will be graduating next week.”

Mgoduka said as her career progressed, she was driven to study further and “expand” her knowledge.

She said her work in the department of education exposed her to policy and regulations, which pushed her to further understand human interaction and governance through a public management degree.

However, Mgoduka was met with life-changing challenges along the way.

“I’m a single parent who was juggling work and studying, and then I had to face the death of my child. I was devastated, my entire world changed. However, the assistance I received from university lecturers was incredibly helpful. I knew I could contact them at any time about my studies,” said Mgoduka.

The virtual graduation ceremony for the 2,711 UFH students will be the first of its kind.

Speaking on the co-ordination of the digital ceremony, deputy registrar Rose Masha said the institution’s joint graduation team “is doing its utmost to still present the celebratory air”.