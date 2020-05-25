Komani livestock owners caught in a land occupancy tug of war

The Mlungisi Farmers Association escorted about 300 cattle to the Two Trees Farm in retaliation against a new tenant that will occupy the farm, this morning.

Members of the association indicated they invaded the farm which is on the way to Roydon Nature Reserve outside Komani after they had applied for land for their livestock with various government institutions including the local authority with no luck.

They said they were expecting to be the first ones to be considered once the farm was available.

The new tenant, herdsmen and members of the association were heard arguing about shooting each other during a heated scuffle. Red guard securities arrived and tried to sort out the matter. The police just arrived and will be communicating with all parties involved.

