Power outages in parts of Komani

Parts of Top Town, Newvale and Ezibeleni are experiencing power outages at present.

Berry Street and College Avenue are the affected areas in Top Town while Livingstone Road

is partially affected.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said: ”The technical team

is still working in Top Town where a faulty cable was detected and exposed. Power supply

should be restored in the area later today.’’

Kowa said another team was dispatched to Ezibeleni where a fault was caused by a tree

touching the wires. He said power was expected to return soon in the township.

He added: “A breaker has tripped at the substation affecting Popcorn Valley and Newvale.

The matter will also be resolved by this afternoon.”