Boxer donates 1 008 food packages to schools

REACHING OUT: The Boxer Hunger Relief Programme assisted by donating food items to local schools Pictures: ZINTLE BOBELO

Five local schools are beneficiaries of the Boxer Hunger Relief Programme in which a total of 1008 food packages were donated to aid pupils of these institutions.

Maria Louw High School governing body chairperson Adele Hendricks said they started an initiative with the principal to source sponsors to assist in supplying the school with food parcels. “We managed to get a response from Pick n Pay who gave 50 hampers. We engaged with their head office and they managed to get another sponsor on board. Boxer Supermarket then blessed us with a 1008 hampers that we shared with four other schools.”

Hendricks said families were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the schools would ensure that the hampers reached the households of the scholars identified. She added that Maria Louw would receive 358, Louis Rex Primary 200, 150 for St Theresa’s, 150 for Mpendulo Public Primary and 150 for Nonesi Public Primary.

Boxer marketing and communications liaison Jason McCall said the store was dedicated to assisting communities. “We were recently given the opportunity to provide Hunger Relief Programme parcels to 27 schools in 11 towns in KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape and quickly sped into action. Our stores, which serve the many families in Queenstown, needed our assistance and we were able to help a number of people thanks to the Boxer Queenstown staff. As we know, the pandemic has caused a lot of fallout for many families, leaving them vulnerable to starvation and hunger. We cannot, after 43 years of serving people, let this happen. It is our duty to help where we can.” McCall added that the store had managed to deliver roughly10 000 food parcels to 27 schools in 11 cities.

“This is an addition to the many efforts to support the people we serve. Through our shoppers, generous donors and businesses, we are able to provide food and food parcels to people who have been waiting for assistance,” said Boxer marketing director, Andrew Mills.

Readers can access information about the Hunger Relief Programme and how to donate towards food parcels on www.boxer.co.za .