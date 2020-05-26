People who were in contact with Engcobo municipality mayor called for Covid-19 testing

People who recently have been in contact with Engcobo Local Municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa, are urged to go for screening and testing after the councillor tested positive for Covid-19.

The local authority’s spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said councillors and municipal staff who came in contact the mayor would be tested tomorrow as arranged with the local health department.

“Members of the public who have been in contact with the mayor are also advised to go for screening and testing. This is done as part of the municipality’s precautionary measures to minimise the spread of the virus.

“People are urged not to enter the municipal premises, and to work with their ward councilors when urgent assistance is required. Non-essential municipal staff will work from home.”

Myeko said the municipal offices were temporarily closed for disinfection purposes until further notice.