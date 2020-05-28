‘By Wednesday, I am expecting effective teaching’: Angie Motshekga

Motshekga was told that five classes were usually used to accommodate grade 12 pupils. From Monday, this would be increased to 11 classes to allow for social distancing.

The school officials briefed Motshekga on several ways this would be achieved. This included two breaks to ensure that their 200-plus pupils were not all out on the school grounds at the same time.

Speaking after the visit, Motshekga said for many schools across the country, “the most difficult part, which is curriculum management, has been done”.

“The other parts are just technical,” she said.

With matric and grade 7 pupils expected back in class on Monday, Motshekga said she was not expecting lessons to immediately resume.

“Monday and Tuesday will be used for induction and reorientation for teachers and pupils, and distribution of PPEs to the kids,” she said, adding that schools needed to ensure that each child had textbooks as sharing would not be permitted.

“By Wednesday, I am expecting effective teaching,” she said.

Schools that have not yet received all their materials and PPE will not be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Motshekga said auditors will be deployed to all schools to assess and ensure readiness.

By NALEDI SHANGE