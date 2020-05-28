EMLM clears illegal dumping sites

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) has indicated that illegal dumping sites were being cleared for the third time this year.

Residents from different areas of Mlungisi and Ezibeleni raised concerns over scattered waste which they claim was a health hazard.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the municipality currently had four trucks which were operating around Komani and two were still in for repairs.

“We still urge communities to refrain from using these illegal sites as it is a health hazard. It also undermines cleaning efforts by the municipality and other law abiding citizens.”

Kowa indicated that there were changes with refuse collection schedules in Ezibeleni due to the shortage of trucks. “As of April 23, refuse in Mabuyaze is collected on Saturdays and no longer on Thursdays. Cancele and KwaThemba which were formerly serviced on Fridays are now serviced on Sundays until further notice,” said Kowa.