Sipho Mene, 36, has invented a tap that does not need to be opened with the hands, but is operated by stepping on a lever to run water.

Mene recently installed a prototype tap at the Hlaluphilile clinic in Dordrecht

He has also invented a tank system tap that has a sanitizer which is also operated with a foot lever. He would like to install them in schools in rural areas where there is no access to running water.

