Residents step in to buy parts needed after another Top Town power cut

The power outages in Top Town and Komani Park are expected to be repaired today after private residents have paid for the parts needed to effect the repairs.

The areas have been without power since last night due to a cable fault, according to ward 10 councillor Tokkie Deysel.

The parts needed were procured by Bennie Sahd and another resident who preferred to remain anonymous.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said a service provider had been hired to look into the fault.