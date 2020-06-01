Unions left in the dark on schools reopening

Pupils who arrived at boarding houses for the reopening of schools will have to wait another week before they can start with lessons after basic education minister Angie Motshekga made a last-minute U-turn.

The move has shocked unions, who said they had no idea that the reopening of schools would be postponed as nothing was said during a meeting on Saturday.

Last night, DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga released a statement, first announcing that the briefing they were supposed to hold yesterday on the state of readiness for schools to reopen would be postponed to today.

More than an hour later, another statement was released, announcing that grade 7s and 12s would only return to schools on June 8.

“An informed decision by the Council of Education Ministers [CEM] to only have the SMTs [school management teams], teachers and non-teaching staff to prepare for the arrival of learners,” the statement said.