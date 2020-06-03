Court victory for Makhanda residents plagued by sewage for years

Ten Makhanda residents have won a major court victory which will compel the Makana municipality to clean up and fix the source of the sewage spills in and around their homes, as well as across the entire city of Makhanda.

Collapsed and inadequate sewage infrastructure has led to disgusting sewage spills across the city, but particularly in the poorer eastern side where residents live with a constant flow of filthy, stinking sewage which pools in the potholed streets, and schools and homes.

But, yesterday ten residents, assisted by the Legal Resources Centre, started a process that will hopefully change all of that.

They are litigating not just on their own behalf, but on behalf of all residents. The first part of the application seeks immediate relief for their own unbearable predicaments.