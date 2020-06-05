ConCourt dismisses bid by Maimane’s movement to stop school reopening

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed an application by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa Movement to halt the reopening of schools.

Maimane said earlier this week the One South Africa Movement had asked asked the apex court to play a supervisory role in making sure every school was safe.

“This is not a question of whether some schools are ready and others are not. It is about the constitutionality of the fact that every child is guaranteed an education, every child has a right to life, and that ultimately the rights of the child are paramount.”

Maimane last week called on government to only reopen schools in about three months’ time due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order made on Friday, the Constitutional Court said it had considered the application for direct access to the court on an urgent basis.

“It has concluded that [One South Africa Movement] has not made out a case for direct access and thus the application should be dismissed as it is not in the interests of justice to hear it at this stage.”

The court said it had decided not to award costs.

By Ernest Mabuza – Daily Dispatch