Two King William’s Town schools closed after Covid-19 scare

As South African schools officially reopen on Monday, two Eastern Cape schools based in King Willam’s Town will not see their grade 12 and grade 7 students return to class.
De Vos Malan High and Central Primary schools have both been closed due to a school employee at Central Primary having been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.
A statement released by Central Primary on Saturday confirmed this and said the school would be closed until further notice.
The school said the decision was made “after consultation with a medical practitioner, the department of education, and our school governing body.”
“The school will communicate further developments with you in due course, especially regarding the reopening date.”
A statement issued by De Vos Malan said the the school had staff members “closely related” to the staff at Central Primary and as a precautionary measure, had also decided not to reopen on Monday.
“This is a precautionary measure to safeguard De Vos Malan,” the statement reads.