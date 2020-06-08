Komga hospital death: Grieving mom demands her son’s body

The family of deceased Komga man Anele Mxhosana do not understand why the Komga hospital is refusing to discharge his body, two weeks after his death.

The 26-year-old’s body has been kept because his Covid-19 tests results are still outstanding, 25 days after he took the tests.

However, the department of health says there is nothing untoward about the wait as there was a backlog of Covid-19 tests results from its Port Elizabeth laboratory, the only one for the province.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said patients dying while waiting for results was not isolated to the Mxhosana family but widespread across the province. He said he knew of several cases, but that the families in question had resorted to burying their loved ones.