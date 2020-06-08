Rural schools not ready to re-open

While the affluent schools are well prepared to re-open schools next week, some schools, especially in rural areas in the Chris Hani district, are battling with pit toilets and imminent teacher shortage problems.

Schools were supposed to be opened on Monday after a lengthy break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this was postponed due to the majority of schools in the province not having the necessary safety equipment.

One such school is Ngangomhlaba Junior Secondary School in Cumakala Village, Cacadu, which has not even received personal protective equipment (PPE) for its 35 grade 7 pupils.

The school principal, Vusumzi Fatuse, said they had not heard anything from the education department about the provision of PPE for the pupils, and was not sure how they would maintain good hygiene standards with pit toilets.

“I am worried about what is to come when the schools open because there is no way to thoroughly clean toilets like the ones we have. My other big worry is when other grades are phased in, we will not have enough teachers if we continue to split classes to ensure social distancing. For now, grade 6 teachers will assist in teaching grade 7s.”

Kwinana Primary School principal Zodwa Ndabazandile said they were expecting eight grade 7 pupils to return to the Tentergate-based institution, but were still awaiting PPE from the department. “We have only received equipment for teachers and there is currently no indication on when PPE will arrive for our scholars or whether the school will be fumigated or not. Also, our main challenge is that the children are way behind with their schoolwork, especially in schools situated in rural areas. Internet access and parental involvement is one of our main issues. Teachers are, however, ready to go back to school and teach.”

Another school battling with toilets is Louis Rex Primary School in Komani whose toilets are dysfunctional, as is the entire school building with elements of its construction like the asbestos roof posing a danger to staff and pupils.

We will get one water tank from the municipality and will work on not assembling pupils at one point. We have 213 grade7 pupils and the challenge will be when other pupils are phased in. We will try to introduce the platooning method, with two shifts throughout the day.”

Edlelweni Primary School principal Zukisani Sondlo said they were still preparing the school for next week, but were worried that the school had not been disinfected so it was thoroughly clean by Monday.

“We hoped the department would help us with fumigating and disinfecting the school, but we are still waiting to hear from them. In the meanwhile the school governing body is looking into ways to have the school clean before Monday. We have 207 grade 7 pupils and have divided them into 10 classes to maintain social distancing, the grade 4 and 6 teachers will help us in the meantime. We will start having issues when other grades are back and we hope the department will help us with the teacher shortage problem.”

In a statement issued on the D6 communicator this week, Queen’s Junior headmaster Lester Pike said staff members at the school were ready to welcome grade 7s despite the non-delivery of PPE for pupils. “ The staff have been issued with PPE, but unfortunately we have not received any for pupils. Our school is ready to open as we have bought disinfectants and sanitising solutions to ensure that we have a safe environment. We therefore ask parents to send pupils to school with at least two personal masks and a small bottle of sanitiser. If the school receives masks for the pupils before we open, they will be issued to the boys.”

However, schools like Get Ahead Project Schools in Komani and Whittlesea and Nyanga High School in Ngcobo were well prepared to welcome pupils, with Get Ahead resuming classes this week.

Get Ahead executive director Mariette Visser said the first day of school went smoothly as they had prepared for the re-opening day well ahead of time, and not been actively in contact with their pupils during the break, although providing them with schoolwork.

“We have full policies in place and we trained all our staff, including general workers. When the school opened we issued all pupils with visors, sanitised their hands and shoes and scanned their temperatures. I commend how mature they have been with the new rules, but surely there will be those who break the rules which we understand because this way of life is new to us all.”

Visser said the Independent Schools’ Association of South Africa (Isasa) had given them the go-ahead to open school as they met all the requirements.

Despite being well prepared for the reopening, Stepping Stone Junior School principal Ena Smuts said they had decided to allow grade 7 pupils to return on Monday. “We could have opened because we are an independent institution, but we did not want to cause confusion and also because the children are sharing transport. The teachers have been handing out booklets to parents for children to complete work at home. Every morning teachers stand outside the school premises to hand out and collect workbooks. We have asked parents to return these workbooks when schools reopen so that teachers can identify focus areas.”