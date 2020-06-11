Hungry families receive food parcels

Good Samaritans in the Chris Hani region continue their attempts to donate food parcels to the needy, with the latest efforts coming from the Komani Ethiopian community and a school principal in Cacadu.

With schools having closed due to the national lockdown, pupils who depended on the nutrition programme for their daily meals have had to endure some of the most difficult times.

This touched Cacadu-based Ngangomhlaba Junior Secondary School principal Vusumzi Fatuse who wrote to Lunch Box South Africa asking for support for pupils in his school.

“Most people in Cumakala Village live below the poverty line and as a school principal I understand the importance of the nutrition programme in schools. I applied for the donation soon after the lockdown was announced because I knew how it would affect the children, because some rely on the food from school.”

Last Saturday, Lunch Box SA delivered 170 “bulky” food packs to families in the village as a means to alleviate poverty for a while.

“The school checks the background of all pupils before we admit them, so we knew exactly which families needed support most, based on the information of the pupils. I am grateful and touched by this whole thing. I hope more help will come for the people of Cumakala. The families received bulk groceries that would hopefully last them for a lengthy period.”

Meanwhile, the Mlungisi Ethiopian community got together and donated 400 food parcels to child-headed homes, the elderly and homes where there was no source of income.

Speaking on behalf of the businessmen who contributed towards this worthy cause, shop owner Melese “Joshua” Dale said they did this out of love for the people who have supported their businesses over the years.

“Mlungisi residents have always been there for us and we could not abandon them in their time of need. This virus does not discriminate against anyone which is why it is important for us all to support each other where we can. It has been difficult for us too because we are not making as much money, but we thought to share the little we have with the people we live with in the community.”

Dale said all Ethiopian nationals with businesses in Mlungisi welcomed the idea and contributed towards the cause and that he was proud of them.