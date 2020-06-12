Angry calls for Bheki Cele to act on GBV: ‘Women are dying every day’

By
TimesLIVE
-
Angry South Africans are calling for police minister Bheki Cele to act against gender-based violence instead of focusing on alcohol.
Image: HALDEN KROG.

Police minister Bheki Cele must not be silent about gender-based violence (GBV) and must deal decisively with men who violate and murder women.

This is the view shared by scores of South Africans on social media, with calls for the minister to take a stand against the scourge of women abuse.

South Africans are reeling with anger and shock over the murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo. Police have not made any arrests in Pule’s case, while a suspect handed himself over to the police shortly after Phangindawo’s death last weekend.

Cele has been vocal in his criticism about the sale of alcohol during lockdown level 3, and many have said he needs to show the same passion about taking a stand against GBV.

On Tuesday, Cele said murder cases, attempted murders and violence against women have increased since the June 1 lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol, TimesLIVE reported.

This is what Mzansi had to say:

🏳️‍🌈.@Sasha_E_Fierce

Bheki Cele and his troops are more obsessed with people drinking alcohol, than GBV 😭. Make me numb Nelson 💔. We’ve always been on our own Women.

Sne🍷@Khaleesi_Sne

Imagine if bheki cele have the same energy to fight our killers like he fights alcohol sale.

Mpume 🐐@MprueDie

Bheki Cele is gonna need to do more than just confiscate alcohol and pose in front of Shebeens. Women are dying every single day

Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦🇮🇹@SciTheComedist

We need Bheki Cele to be hands on with GBV issues.

Like he was with alcohol. All this might just drop.

Zₑₑ@Zethu_L

So grand grand Minister Bheki Cele is the Minister of Alcohol ban. Women died this month alone all of a sudden he’s on mute.

 Johannesburg, South Africa
Hëro@bobosrage

Bheki Cele fighting alcohol consumption vs Bheki Cele fighting femicide

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

RISEMAN@_iamRISEMAN

Bheki Cele is more concerned about alcohol and cigarettes than rapist.

View image on Twitter

Babalwa@yimani2019

I wish Cele can invest the same energy in crime as he invests in enforcing lockdown regulation. The number is police and the army in the funeral yesterday was appalling; I wish they can do the same when crime is reported. We dying in the hands of men Do something and stop talking

Lesilo Rula@kay_mahapa

Cyril made promises after that nationwide GBV march last year but he hasn’t fulfilled any of them. Bheki Cele’s voice & actions are louder when he’s dealing with alcoholics but he drags his feet when GBV is brought up. Our government is failing the women of this country

By Cebelihle Bhengu-TimesLIVE 

