Still no arrest in Madeira Home alleged murder

Police have indicated that no arrests have been made in the alleged murder at Madeira Home in Komani.

The Rep reported (Police seek public’s help in murder case, May 19) that according to a statement issued by the police, investigations suggested that a woman’s body was discovered in the home around 9am on May 7. The statement said a neighbour had gone to check on the woman but she had not responded.

“On investigation, the elderly woman was found deceased, with wounds to the upper body. The police were called to the scene of the crime and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is not yet known. No arrest has been made at this stage,” read the statement.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said investigations were still underway. “The suspect is still at large. Community assistance will be appreciated in order to track down the culprits.”

Madeira Home board chairman Henry van Oosten would not comment indicating that the matter was still under investigation.