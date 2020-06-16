Whittlesea school closed after teacher tests positive for Covid-19

Lonwabo Primary School in Sada, Whittlesea is closed after a teacher at the school tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

The school will remain closed indefinitely until all those who had been in contact with the infected staff member are tested, indicated school principal Archibald Qolo.

Qolo said the positive teacher had been on leave since last Wednesday after reporting flu-like symptoms. The teacher was back in school on Monday where they received the results.

“When the teacher received the results we were already at school. We dismissed pupils on the day and requested them to stay home until further notice.

“We have referred the matter to the department of education and are waiting for the way forward. We are asking parents to please keep the children at home, we will communicate with them when we will open again,” said Qolo.