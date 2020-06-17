Players now eye netball champs

Not a single hoop has been made this year in the Chris Hani netball league, but while the season appears to be cancelled, players now have the Spar championships to look forward to.

Dates for the premier event have been moved from August to December while the junior championships have been moved to September and the male championships to November.

Chris Hani region convener of events, Nicolene van Schalkwyk, said they were disappointed at the possibility of the season cancellation but now the focus was on the championships.

“We received the revised competition calendar from Netball South Africa (NSA) along with guidelines and requirements for how competitions are to resume if we get back on the court.

“It seems very unlikely that we will have league this year, however. Expectation are that we might resume under level two.”

Van Schalkwyk said although disappointed with the possible cancellation, focus was now on keeping fit for the hoped-for championships.

“We need to do well at the championships. Performances there determine how a league is rated. Currently, we are classified as a B league. Losing the year has been a setback because we wanted more of our players in the Proteas set up for the 2023 World Cup. A league players always get first priority for selection,” she said.

If the season gets the green light Van Schalkwyk said districts were more likely to host competitions between themselves.

“Every year we have had competitions like the mayoral cups where teams from the districts competed against each other. This year we are likely to have competitions between districts before the championships.”

Before going to the CapewWinelands for the Spar championships, the districts will have to host their own internal trials.

“Players are training within the current confines of lockdown and social distancing. We hope to host trials soon,” said Van Schalkwyk.