Tshegofatso Pule: ‘It was horrible,’ says former morgue worker who discovered body

A community member who saw the body of Tshegofatso Pule described it as “gruesome” and something that hurt him deeply as a father.

Roodepoort resident Tshepo Bodibe said he was informed by a community member that a body of a pregnant woman hanging from a tree had been found in the area.

Despite police saying the body was found on June 8, Bodibe said the body was found on Friday, June 5.

Pule was eight months pregnant and was expecting a daughter.

“It was a Friday when we found the body. On closer inspection we saw that the lady was pregnant and had blood stains on her clothes.”

He said police had already been called to the scene when he arrived.

“It was a horrible scene, what we found there I’ve never seen in my life. Even in my movies I’ve never seen a pregnant lady murdered or hanging from a tree.”

He said the open veld in Durban Deep where the body was found was surrounded by a roadway which taxis used on a daily basis.

“At first we couldn’t understand the scene, but I had a feeling the person who did this was a guy. As a guy, this thing has struck me very bad because I am a father and have a daughter.

“If something like this had to happen to my daughter, I would be devastated,” he said.