Booze stolen after woman shot dead

Port Elizabeth police are on the hunt for a man who shot a woman dead and stole her bottle of liquor in Algoa Park on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was believed that the man had fled and then tried to rob a second person.

“A struggle ensued and the complainant managed to overpower and disarm the suspect. A shot went off and the suspect ran away,” she said.

Five minutes earlier, the suspect was seen searching the body of Chantelle Oliphant, 32, in Okavango Street.

“It is alleged that at about 4.45am, [Oliphant’s cousin] was woken up by the sound of gunshots and looked through the window.

“She noticed Oliphant lying next to the window. A man wearing dark shoes with white Puma stripes, dark pants and a dark jacket was searching her.

“He took her bottle of liquor and ran towards Arkanza Street in Missionvale.”

Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567 or the Algoa park police station on 041-401-1061.

“Callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.

By Michael Kimberley – HeraldLIVE