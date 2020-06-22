Cape Town company agrees to pay R600,000 for over-charging for sanitisers

Caprichem, a Cape Town-based company, has agreed to pay a R500,000 penalty and R100,000 contribution to the Solidarity Fund for charging excessive prices for sanitisers.

The Competition Commission said it had applied to the Competition Tribunal for an order confirming the settlement agreement the commission had reached with the company.

“On Thursday, May 28 2020, the commission referred a complaint against Caprichem for excessive pricing of 5l hand sanitisers to the detriment of customers and consumers. In terms of the settlement, Caprichem will pay an administrative penalty of R500,000.

“Furthermore, Caprichem has undertaken to pay a contribution of R100,000 to the Solidarity Fund,” the commission said in a statement.

Caprichem, the commission said, had agreed to reduce its gross profit margin on 5l hand sanitisers for the duration of the state of the national disaster.