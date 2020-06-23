Covid-19 vaccine trial in SA by Wits given green light

Madhi said the first phase has started in the United Kingdom with 4,000 participants, with 2000 people in the second phase in SA and the third phase being in Brazil. The trial will also be taken to other countries such as the United States.

Madhi said the trial is being monitored by the ethics committees from Wits and Oxford as well as the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries which has to greenlight the vaccine being shipped here.

The trial includes 50 people who have HIV.

The participants will be monitored over a period of 12 months by doctors.

“The total cost of the South African study is about R150-million,” Madhi said.

He said the outcome of the study could be available as early as the end of the year.

“It will probably be ready in the third quarter of 2021,” he said.

However, this does not mean there will be enough of the vaccine for everyone by then.

“It is essential that vaccine studies are performed in southern hemisphere countries, including in the African region, concurrently with studies in northern hemisphere countries,” says Professor Helen Rees, Chair of SAHPRA and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI).

“This allows evaluation of the efficacy and safety of candidate vaccines to be assessed in a global context, failing which the introduction of many life-saving vaccines into public immunization programmes for low-middle income countries frequently lags behind those in high-income countries.”

Director-general of the department of health Dr Sandile Buthelezi said they are excited about the prospects of the possible vaccine.

“We are very proud SA has been placed at the centre stage of science,” he said.

By Karabo Ledwaba – HeraldLIVE