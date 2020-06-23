Eastern Cape rapist sentenced to life behind bars

An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to life behind in prison by the Bhisho high court on Tuesday for the rape of a 44-year old woman.

Melumzi Tom, 38, was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery, 10 years for housebreaking, eight-years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, five-years for unlawful possession of a firearm, a further five-years for unlawful possession of ammunition and three-years for sexual assault.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

He was arrested on 22 May 2018 after shooting and raping the woman at Lower Gwalana village in Peddie in November 2015.