‘We are now riding into a raging storm’: Mkhize on 100,000 infections

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has taken a swipe at critics saying the government was not doing enough to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the number of infections in SA exceeded 100,000.

The number of deaths related to the pandemic was 1,991 as of Monday.

Mkhize said on Tuesday that as many as 4,000 cases had been recorded over a 24-hour cycle since the outbreak in March.

“A mere four months ago this pandemic was foreign. It was a concept that South African citizens really had no idea we would be even close to reaching 100,000 any time in our future, but now it is here and has come with many surprises and lessons,” he said.

Mkhize was speaking during the opening of the first phase of a field hospital built with funds from the German government in the Eastern Cape.

“Some have even publicly debated whether this increase in numbers means that there is a failure by government to effectively respond to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today I want to publicly and boldly dispel such notions,” he said.