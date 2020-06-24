Zenande causes debate with ‘body shaming’ pregnancy advice clapback

Just days after firing a warning shot to all those who ask her “how far along she is”, actress Zenande Mfenyana has hit back at those “body shaming” her for falling pregnant.

The star has been candid about her frustration with people throwing their opinions about pregnancy at her ever since she announced she was expecting last month, and screenshots of an alleged interaction between her and a fan offering advice went viral on Monday.

In the exchange a fan told The Queen actress that she could relate to being mocked about her pregnant body but wanted to reassure the star that she “is doing a beautiful job” and that “once the baby arrives you be back to normal”. She recounted her own experience and wished Zenande a safe delivery.

The actress responded by saying that the message was “not welcome at all” and the woman should keep her opinions to herself next time.

“I’m not lala. I am not you. I never said I’m not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it I don’t find any of it funny,” she added.