Zenande causes debate with ‘body shaming’ pregnancy advice clapback

Just days after firing a warning shot to all those who ask her “how far along she is”, actress Zenande Mfenyana has hit back at those “body shaming” her for falling pregnant.
The star has been candid about her frustration with people throwing their opinions about pregnancy at her ever since she announced she was expecting last month, and screenshots of an alleged interaction between her and a fan offering advice went viral on Monday.
In the exchange a fan told The Queen actress that she could relate to being mocked about her pregnant body but wanted to reassure the star that she “is doing a beautiful job” and that “once the baby arrives you be back to normal”. She recounted her own experience and wished Zenande a safe delivery.
The actress responded by saying that the message was “not welcome at all” and the woman should keep her opinions to herself next time.
“I’m not lala. I am not you. I never said I’m not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it I don’t find any of it funny,” she added.
Zenande had earlier slammed body shamers in a series of Instagram Stories posts, after they had criticised a picture of her preparing for the birth of her daughter.
“I’m carrying a whole human being inside my body, so if you want to say f**ked up things to me about how different I look, be my guest. But I’m done being silent about this cyber bullying towards pregnant women, specifically me in this case,” she wrote, adding that she hopes those who criticised her would do their research on pregnancy.
Twitter was soon filled with reactions to Zenande’s comments, with many slamming the star for “being rude” and dealing with the fan “too harshly”.
Others defended the star and said the woman should not have “inserted herself into people’s business”.
Yoh. I felt that “Tsek”
Zenande should have just kept her reply coz wow. Let’s remember the lady who texted her is also pregnant. You just can’t be rude because you think you are all that. SIES pic.twitter.com/VBSd4MnMDP
— Londeka Mtshali (@LondekaMtshali4) June 22, 2020