Man attacks woman carrying newborn at Komani facility

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly attacked while holding her newborn baby at the Frontier Hospital recently.

According to a hospital staff member who spoke to The Rep on condition of anonymity, the woman was discharged after giving birth at the institution and was on her way home. She was approached and stabbed by a man who she claimed was unknown, while she held her newborn baby on the hospital premises.

Department of health provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they had reported the “gross adverse event” to the police, indicating that an urgent meeting was scheduled to take place.

“Security of our staff and patients is paramount to us – hence the presence of outsourced security services in all health facilities. The department regrets the incident and will convene an urgent meeting between the private security provider,internal security services, contracts management and hospital authorities,” said Kupelo.



Responding to questions sent by The Rep, police spokesperson constable Sibongile Soci said Queenstown detectives were investigating a case of assault GBH and a 35-year-old suspect had handed himself over to the police on the day of the incident. “The suspect was released on warning. The statement from the victim is yet to be obtained as she has since been transferred to a hospital in East London. The medical condition of the victim was assessed and it would not have been in the best interests to obtain a statement from her in the condition she was in at the time. The motive for the attack will form part of the investigation,” said Soci.