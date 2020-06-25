This is how phase 2 of back to school will work under level 3 lockdown

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has issued directions to provide clarity and guidance for phase 2 of the reopening of schools.

The second phase will see schools open on July 6 for grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11. Classes for grades 4, 5, 8, 9 and the first year of schools of skills will reopen on August 3.

Here are some of the directions that have been issued and gazetted by the department of basic education:

Schools with disabilities

Schools for pupils with severe intellectual disabilities (SID) will welcome back pupils for grades R, 1, 2, 3 and the final year on July 6.

Schools with autistic pupils will also reopen for the junior group (those younger than 13) and the final year (those 18 and older) in July.

Grades 4 and 5 for SID pupils will open on August 3 and schools with autistic pupils will reopen for the senior group (13 years and older).