Weekend chills await as cold fronts hit SA

A “series of cold fronts” is expected to hit parts of southern SA from Thursday afternoon, sending chills across the country into the weekend.

The SA Weather Service said on Thursday that the first cold front would hit the Western Cape from the afternoon, but would clear by Friday afternoon. It was expected to bring with it strong northwesterly winds, touching gale force (80km/h–85km/h) along the southwest coast. Rough seas are also expected.

The second front is expected on Saturday afternoon, bringing strong to gale-force winds along the “southwest and south coast and adjacent interior”.

High seas and heavy rain – which could lead to localised flooding – are also expected. Rainfall of 25mm-50mm is predicted.

“The public is advised to stay home because of the strong winds affecting the roads, especially high-sided vehicles and localised temporary structures,” said the weather service.

The risk of high seas include localised damage to coastal infrastructure such as walkways, pipelines, property, road and rail routes, as well as changes to beaches, dunes and estuaries.

The coastline will not be safe for swimming or fishing. “Beachgoers are advised to take caution as seas are expected to be choppy during the weekend.”