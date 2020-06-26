Virtual festival kicks off in style

The best is yet to come.

That was the feeling of some artists and organisers of the 2020 Virtual National Arts Festival (vNAF) following the successful launch of the inaugural virtual version of the much-loved festival.

The annual festival hosted in Makhanda was forced to go online due to strict restrictions prohibiting gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, little over three months of hard work and numerous technical glitches later, it has finally paid off.

Festival CEO Monica Newton said it had been a pretty crazy morning which was completely normal for the first day of the festival.

While they had experienced some technical issues with the login page, all had been resolved and the best was yet to come, she said. .

“There have been a couple of technical glitches but we are solving those as they crop up, the interest from audiences and the media has been wonderful so far.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what the other 10 days of the festival hold,” Newton said.

She said she was humbled and touched by the support from donors, sponsors, and the public.

“MEC Fezeka Bayeni joined us at a press briefing this morning and reminded us how important the arts are for the health and wellbeing of the nation and it really hit home for me just how important this festival is to the province and the country.”