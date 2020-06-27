Empress set to release EP

Beauty with vocals, Akhona Ntantiso of Komani, who is signed under the Throne Empire Music record label, will soon serenade music lovers with her Extended Play (EP) set to be released soon.

Ntantiso, whose stage name is Empress, is a singer and songwriter who grew up in Ezibeleni. The talented mother of four said she caught the musical bug at a young age and participated in different forms of the arts through Ukhanyo Youth Organisation. Her passion for music led her to give up her career in the corporate world to pursue what she describes as her dream.

“I used to sit with my dad and his cassette collection and he would play the likes of Michael Bolton, Anita Baker and he would make me sing to the songs until I knew them by heart. He actually introduced me to music.”

In 2011, Ntantiso moved to Johannesburg where she juggled her corporate career and musical aspirations. She took the leap of faith in 2017 to chase her love for music.

“I met Eugene Mthethwa, the Trompies kwaito group member who is the founder and managing director of the record label I have signed with. We produced a hit song titled ‘Nguwe’ with producers P-Tempo and Kaydow which was released under the compilation called ‘Amapiano Dance’. The song was played on well-known radio stations like Metro and Jozi FM. I am looking forward to dropping my EP very soon. It is titled ‘Live Your Life’ and I am currently preparing to do a live streaming performance. Be on the lookout for that,” she said.

Ntantiso said being a female in the industry came with challenges. “People take advantage, they take you for granted and to get your name out there is a struggle because you are not known. You work with different producers, some of whom have good and bad intentions.”

She is, however, inspired by her passion, her children and God. “I want to perform on world stages, inspire, empower and give back to my home town. I have been through a lot and the majority of my songs are about my life and my environment and what I have been through.”

After she releases the EP, Ntantiso will drop an album of her written material. “I will be expanding my brand, Empress, learning more about the entertainment industry and tap into drama and presenting,” she said.