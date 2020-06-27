How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it may be difficult to tell whether your sniffing, fatigue or dry cough is a sign of Covid-19 disease or just an allergy.

According to Prof Michael Levin, head of the allergy division at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital and CEO of Allergy Foundation SA (AFSA), the pandemic has been the source of anxiety for most people, particularly those with long-term allergic disorders such as asthma, hay fever and coeliac diseases.

But experts warn that if you have no fever, body aches and/or diarrhoea then you probably don’t have Covid-19.