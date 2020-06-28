Taxis reject Mbalula’s R1.135bn relief offer and vow to start operating at full capacity

All taxis will operate at full capacity from Monday, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) vowed on Sunday, as it rejected the R1.135bn in relief funds offered by the government.

“We have decided to take the bull by the horns. We cannot have postponements on our livelihoods,” Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch told reporters.

“We have decided that all provincial structures will from Monday, load 100% capacity — whether the minister approves, or not. All long-distance taxis must resume operation. No permits will be wanted from passengers in long-distance taxis,” he added.

He said the decision came after transport minister Fikile Mbalula four times failed to meet and discuss a way forward with the taxi industry.

The industry leader said it would be compulsory for commuters to wear masks, taxis would be sanitised, and long-distance operators’ marshals would ensure all commuters are screened.

“We have taken this decision against the frustration and lack of direction. We are aware our vehicles will be impounded. Tomorrow, we will not accept any form of impoundment; if any taxi is impounded, all taxis will come to a halt until they are released,” he said.

The industry rejected the conditions government tabled for it to access R1.135bn in relief funds.