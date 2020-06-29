Mbalula pleads with taxis to rethink 100% capacity announcement

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday evening pleaded with the taxi industry to reconsider its announcement that taxis would operate at full capacity from Monday.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announced earlier in the day that taxis would run at 100% capacity, long-distance taxis would resume operations and it also rejected the government’s offer of R1.315bn in Covid-19 relief.

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch made the announcement after Mbalula postponed a meeting with the taxi council.

But Mbalula on Sunday evening said his feedback meetings had to be rescheduled “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

“It is rather unfortunate and regrettable that the taxi industry leadership has elected to violate the law and forcefully load taxis at 100% capacity and undertake interprovincial operations without the requisite permits, rather than await a decision on the matters they have tabled,” said Mbalula.