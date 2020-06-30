EMLM mayor tests positive for Covid-19

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) mayor Luleka Gubhula has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results confirming the matter were received yesterday and the mayor is currently in quarantine.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said, Gubhula immediately alerted people she had been in contact with as soon as she learned about the outcome of the results.

“She is now quarantined and will follow safety precautions as provided by health practitioners. Her office has since been closed until further notice.”

All those who have been in contact with the mayor are urged to go for testing as soon as possible.