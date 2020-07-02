Amavarara: What is next?

Amavarara have had a season to remember. Earlier this year, the Komani soccer team reached the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, the biggest cup competition in SA, while managing to summit the ABC Motsepe log for over six weeks.

While that rich vein of form has since diminished, now sixth on the log, it is easy to forget that this was the team’s second season in the ABC. The luster of being the only team in the Chris Hani region to ever be drawn against a PSL team will also remain years to come.

Hopes of a return between the posts seem less likely by the day. Amavarara chairperson, Lusapho Mzwakali, said however it goes, cancelled of resuming, he is happy.

“We got on a plane. Flew to OR Tambo and our fans watched us live on TV,” said a Bullish Mzwakali.

“The season should resume. Soccer is playing overseas. I see no reason why we cannot play here. Covid-19 has affected everyone the same but other industries have opened,” he said.

This season triumph managed to paper over long-held fears that the team might suffer the same fate as East London outfit, Tornado FC which got liquidated after financial woes. In February, players almost downed tools after not being paid. At the time Mzwakali said assistance promised to the team had not materialised.

He said he was positive about their financial prospects forward.

“We received funding before the last 16 match from the (Chris Hani) municipality. All I can say is the matter is receiving attention at the highest level of the district. I am positive the future.”

Mzwakali the team was now proactively looking into alternative revenue streams.

“We have started selling team apparel. For the next three years we will be focusing on building our brand. We want to get our fans wearing our colours. That will be the driving strategy. The target is to have at least 1000 shirts sold, currently, we have sold over 100. People buying the apparel will go a long way in helping the club to be self-sustaining. We are also looking into diversifying, recently opened a butchery in efforts to have a source of revenue.”

Next on the team’s agenda is the GladAfrica championship, Mzwakali setting 2024 as the year for promotion.