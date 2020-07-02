Well-known Port Elizabeth pastor and radio presenter accused of raping man

The 29-year-old said he had been triggered to post details of the alleged incident on social media by recent reports of rape and gender-based violence cases shared on social media in the past month.

“I was reading about the victims of rape that have been trending on social media and how women, and especially children and gay people, are being killed and all that triggered me to share my story. I had been carrying this shame with me for years and, since I shared that post, I have felt a little lighter,” the 29-year-old said.

In the post, he said he had never reported the issue to the police because he wanted to put it behind him and feared that society would accuse him of seeking attention using a well-known man’s name.

“The reason I didn’t want to talk about this is because I was scared, I was alone and I was ashamed of what people would say on social media,” read part of the post.

Though he did not name the pastor on the original post, the 29-year-old shared screenshots, in the comments section, of a 2013 conversation between himself and the pastor after the alleged rape in which the pastor denies raping him.

In the conversation, the pastor denied raping him and claimed they had consensual sex.

The 29-year-old was absent from the picket for safety reasons after several recordings of women threatening to find and beat him up surfaced on social media.

The protesters delivered a memorandum of grievances to the KwaDwesi police station in which they demanded urgency and sensitivity in the handling of LGBTQI+ cases by police, LGBTQI+ protection units at all police stations, and provision of psychosocial support to victims and survivors of gender-based violence against LGBTQI+ community members, among other grievances.

BayTV and KQfm have released statements after the allegations, saying the pastor’s respective shows have been withdrawn until his name is cleared.