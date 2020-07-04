Mihlali responds to boob job question, tells tweeps to mind their own business

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has cleared the air on claims she got a “boob job”, slamming suggestions she had gone under the knife.

The star was thirst trapping hard on the socials this week when a fan slid in her mentions asking if she had gone under the knife.

“Someone just asked if I got my boobs done, kunini Ndakana mabele bethuna,” Mihlali exclaimed.

She asked if tweeps would always assume she had something done whenever she showed her body.

She said even if she did have surgery, she wasn’t here to entertain people’s nonsense.