SA Covid-19 statistics

The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize released the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 3 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|32157
|18,2
|Free State
|2130
|1,2
|Gauteng
|54331
|30,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|12757
|7,2
|Limpopo
|1408
|0,8
|Mpumalanga
|1611
|0,9
|North West
|5168
|2,9
|Northern Cape
|626
|0,4
|Western Cape
|66936
|37,8
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|177124
|100,0
Testing Data
1 745 153 tests have been completed in total of which 39 025 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from Northern Cape, 8 from Eastern Cape, 29 from North West, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 58 from Western Cape.
This brings the total deaths to 2952 .
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 1,7%
The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|459
|17403
|Free State
|9
|396
|Gauteng
|282
|14097
|KwaZulu Natal
|162
|4197
|Limpopo
|10
|594
|Mpumalanga
|7
|585
|North West
|36
|865
|Northern Cape
|4
|232
|Western Cape
|1983
|47929
|Total
|2952
|8629
Rep Reporter