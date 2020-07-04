SA Covid-19 statistics

SA Covid-19 statistics

The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize released the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124

 

Case Data

Province Total cases for 3 July 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 32157 18,2
Free State 2130 1,2
Gauteng 54331 30,7
KwaZulu-Natal 12757 7,2
Limpopo 1408 0,8
Mpumalanga 1611 0,9
North West 5168 2,9
Northern Cape 626 0,4
Western Cape 66936 37,8
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 177124 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 745 153 tests have been completed in total of which 39 025 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from Northern Cape, 8 from Eastern Cape, 29 from North West, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 58 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2952 .

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,7%

The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 459 17403
Free State 9 396
Gauteng 282 14097
KwaZulu Natal 162 4197
Limpopo 10 594
Mpumalanga 7 585
North West 36 865
Northern Cape 4 232
Western Cape 1983 47929
Total 2952 8629

 

