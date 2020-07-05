SA school nutrition programme has resumed: Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the school nutrition programme has resumed for grade 12 and 7 pupils in all provinces.

“Now we have even expanded feeding to learners who are not yet back in schools. Plans are in place to provide feeding to learners not yet in school using different options, including staggered feeding at school, cooked food collected at school, food parcels collected at school, parcels collected at collection point other than school,” Motshekga said during a briefing on Sunday.

This comes after the department of education was dragged to court by Equal Education over its failure to roll out the nutrition programme in schools.

Equal Education approached the Pretoria high court asking for a declaratory order that government had a duty to ensure that meals were provided to all pupils who qualified to benefit from the national school nutrition programme.